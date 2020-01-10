Mumbai: BMC to showcase city icons

Mumbai: The BMC’s Tree Authority Department will make the replicas of the iconic structures of Mumbai at the Veermata Jijabai Udyan, also known as Rani Baug, on the garden exhibition between January 31 and February 2.

Replicas of the heritage structures such as the Gateway of India, Old Lady’s Shoe, India's first tram, Textile mills and chimneys, camera will be showcased.

Mumbaikars will soon have the privilege of experiencing different identities of Mumbai at the Rani Baug in the 'Annual garden exhibition', starting January 31.

The year 2020 will be the 25th year of the exhibition. Keeping this in mind, the corporation has come up with an idea of making the replicas of 'Get-Way-of-India', old boots using flowers and leaves.

Every year, the BMC's Tree Authority comes up with unique concept. This time around, being the silver jubilee of the annual garden exhibition, the dept has decided to showcase the old iconic identities of the city.

In addition, many selfie points made out of leaves and flowers will also be the highlight of the exhibition. Furthermore, hundreds of varieties of fruit trees and flower trees, seasonal flowers, herbs, and attractive bonsai have been grown in the pots.

Also, rare indigenous species of trees such as Krishnavada, which are extremely rare in Mumbai, will be put on the show, which will definitely catch the attention of the visitors.

Last year, the exhibition was based on the concept of 'Musical Instruments' and the replicas of musical instruments such as clarinet, flute, guitar, tabla, harp and harmonium were created.

The event has seen increased visitors. About 50,000 Mumbaikars visited the annual garden exhibition in 2016, and 75,000 footfalls were reported in 2017. Last year, as many as 2.5 lakh lovers had visited the exhibition.