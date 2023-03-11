Mumbai: BMC to set up 2 plants to process debris from construction sites | File

Mumbai: The BMC is all set to install two waste processing centres for the scientific processing of debris generated from construction sites. The centre at Gorai will cater to the western suburbs, while the Navi Mumbai centre will cater to the eastern suburbs and the Mumbai city area. Each of the plants will have a processing capacity of 600 metric tonnes per day.

To improve the deteriorating air quality, the BMC has announced a seven-step strategy under the 'Clean Air Mumbai Initiative', which includes reducing waste dissemination and demolition.

Payment for contractors managing the debris plants

Moving the proposal further, the civic body issued a work order on February 7 to set up plants to recycle construction and demolition debris. The contractor appointed for the Gorai centre would be paid Rs 1,425 per tonne while the one managing the Navi Mumbai plant will be paid Rs 1,415 per tonne in the first year.

“Additionally, a mobile app will also be introduced where citizens can request for the service to pick up debris,” said the senior civic official.

The proposed plants will also resolve the problem of illegal dumping of debris in public spaces. The BMC also issued guidelines last month and directed all construction sites to properly cover trucks carrying debris and use sprinklers at the sites. Also, the repair works at buildings need to be undertaken after covering them with green construction cloth. “There are over 3,500 construction sites in the city,” the official said.

Mumbai generates around 6,300 metric tonnes of waste per day of which around 1,000 metric tonnes is construction debris, as per BMC estimates.