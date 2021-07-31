Mumbai: BMC to replace the fuel-run fleet with electric, battery-operated vehicles

Following the state government’s new electric vehicle policy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to replace its present fleet of automobiles with those that does not run on fossil fuel.

“All the vehicles that are owned by the BMC run on fossil fuel. Switching over to electric and battery-operated vehicles has been doing the rounds for a while. Now, we have decided to implement them,” said a senior BMC official.

The BMC said that the vehicles will be procured in a phased manner by end of next year and nearly 100 vehicles may be added to its fleet. The civic body will also set up charging stations spaces owned by the BMC.

“Due to increase in petrol and diesel rates, many departments have been asked to check their fuel usage. The idea behind replacing fuel-run vehicles is to ensure that we are able to save up on expenses,” said the official.

“Initially, we will purchase battery-operated cars. After the charging stations are set up, more electric vehicles will be added to the fleet,” the official said.

In May, the standing committee had cleared a proposal to acquire battery-operated cars for committee chairpersons. These vehicles are expected to come in the next two to three months.

The official said that a list of scrapped vehicles will be created based on which new vehicles will be purchased after tabling the proposal before the standing committee.

Currently, around 1,800 vehicles are owned by the BMC. Of which, 200 are used for administrative purposes like transportation of senior civic officials, chairpersons of BMC committees, mayor, deputy mayor and leader of Opposition and House. Besides, more than 1,500 vehicles are used by the BMC’s solid waste department to collect and dump garbage. Many vehicles are used by the engineering department and emergency service.