Mumbai: BMC to repair British-era culvert as part of road caves in

After a portion of Guru Gobind Singh Road in Mulund caved in on Friday afternoon, the BMC said it will undertake repairs of a British-era culvert that runs under the road. On Friday morning, cracks surfaced on the road, following which traffic was restricted. By 5 pm, the road had caved in.

Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of T-ward, Chakrapani Alle said that the culvert is decades old and, over the years, no maintenance work has been carried out on the sewage line. “It is natural that over a period of time the culvert got eroded, which led to the cave-in,” Alle said. He said the road was barricaded in order to avoid any mishap and that the culvert will be repaired and the road resurfaced.

Another senior official from the BMC’s roads department said the surface of the culvert was made of steel. “Mumbai has a network of British-era pipelines and storm-water drains constructed beneath the surface. We are carrying out a survey, jointly with other civic departments, and are identifying the outfalls of these drains,” the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from North-east constituency, Manoj Kotak, has blamed the BMC for not maintaining the storm-water drains.

“Such mishaps have become a regular affair, especially during the monsoon. It is the BMC’s responsibility to carry out maintenance of culverts, but no action is taken,” Kotak said.

He added, “The BMC needs to come up with a long-term plan to prevent such incidents. I will be writing to the authorities concerned, questioning them about this.”

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:17 PM IST