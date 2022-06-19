Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website | BL Soni

To bring transparency to road construction and maintenance work BMC has decided to put all the information pertaining to roads on its official website.

BMC is always targeted over bad conditions of roads and pothole-ridden roads. BMC administration also takes efforts to provide smooth and durable roads to the citizens. There are around 2000 k.m. roads in Mumbai. A few years before, BMC had taken the decision of concretisation of all the roads. As of now, 50 percent roads of in Mumbai are turned from asphalt to concrete roads. This year, thousands of metric tonnes of cold mix mixture have been provided to all 24 administrative wards of BMC to fill up potholes in this monsoon.

Hence, to inform citizens BMC has decided to compile and put all the information on its website.

Vishal Thombre, Executive Engineer of the road department told FPJ, "We will provide all the details on our dashboard. If citizens click on the road's name, all the history of that road will appear on the screen. Like, how old the road is when it was constructed the first time, whether the road is of concrete or asphalt, how many manholes are on that road, when the road was repaired last time, and the durability of the road after repair. All the information will appear on the screen."

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, (Infrastructure) Ullhas Mahale told FPJ, "The work is in progress. We are at the stage of making the proposal and till the monsoon gets over tendering work will be over. We will provide all the information on the dashboard pertaining to roads but the entire process is lengthy and time-consuming. Because we have to gather information about roads and compile it first. Thereafter, it will be uploaded to the MCGM website. The entire process will take at least two years to complete."