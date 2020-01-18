Mumbai: BMC to present budget in 1st week of Feb, unlikely to introduce any new taxes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its budget in first week of February. Now reports have surfaced saying that the civic body is not likely to introduce any new taxes or increase existing taxes.

According to Hindustan Times, this time the budget will focus on completing existing big ticket infrastructure projects, such as the coastal road, the Goregaon-Mulund link road (GMLR), and the Gargai dam drinking water supply project.

“There is definitely a financial crunch for BMC, and the budget takes that into consideration. There are sufficient resources to complete big projects that have already started such as the coastal road or GMLR. But they will eat up BMC’s deposits. To ensure deposits are not depleted in a way that BMC cannot do any essential expenditure later on, it wants to reduce recurring revenue expenditure,” a senior civic official told the Hindustan Times.