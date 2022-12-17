Mumbai: BMC to now build 200 modern toilets for women

Representative Image

Mumbai: In another welfare bid for the city after the beautification programme, the BMC has now announced plans to build around 200 toilets with modern facilities across Mumbai. The project was discussed in a Friday meet held by civic body administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. During the meet, he also reviewed several initiatives, including the beautification programme, Apla Dawakhana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, etc.

In a major decision, the BMC also decided that it will not authorise the 'Swachhata Doot' or cleanliness workers to collect penalties. The move was taken considering several complaints made by citizens against the clean-up marshals who allegedly 'extorted' people. On Dec 11, The Free Press Journal had reported that 5,000 Swachhata Doots, including 1,200 Covid warriors, will be recruited for the city's upkeep. Responsible for monitoring the work of BMC personnel tasked with keeping Mumbai clean, these workers will act as the civic body's eyes and ears. The discussions are underway to decide upon the salaries and working hours of these Swachhata Doots, said Mr Chahal.

In another significant decision, Mr Chahal said that people will be provided alternate accommodation or compensation if their houses are coming in the way of proposed toilets or clinics. Targeting to issue two lakh letter of recommendations (LORs) to hawkers seeking loan under the PM SVANidhi Yojana, the BMC has already given LORs to 92,000 hawkers.

He also directed zonal officers to conduct fortnightly reviews of the works related to the beautification programme. Vigilance committees will also be set up on ward levels to ensure that the project is taking shape in a fair manner.

As per the direction issued by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 500 high-mast lights will be installed at various places in the next three months. The dimly-lit alleys of slums will be illuminated in a similar manner.

