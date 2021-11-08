Mumbai: BMC to keep selective jumbo COVID-19 centres functioning

Despite a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and the looming threat of a third-wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to keep selective jumbo care centres functioning till further notice. Citing a low occupancy at jumbo covid care centres across the city, the Mumbai civic body has decided to implement “effective utilisation of resources”.

Currently, the civic body plans to keep only five jumbo Covid care centres that are Richardson and Cruddas centre in Byculla, the Bandra Kurla complex jumbo centre, NESCO centre at Goregaon, Mulund centre and NSCI centre in Worli.

“We are aiming to use these facilities more judiciously. There is no point in keeping patients scattered when the maximum number of beds in some of the facilities are lying vacant. We will first try to refer patients to these five centres only if there is no vacancy we will refer them to other centres,” said BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner (Heath) Suresh Kakani.

He added that the civic body is just planning to deactivate certain centres for some time. “In some centres, we would keep one or two wards activated and operate it with limited manpower. We don’t need an entire jumbo covid centre or huge manpower to continue working when the number of patients is low. In this way, we are working on effective utilisation of resources,” Kakani said.

Over the last few days, the number of active patients recorded in the city has declined to less than three thousand. Currently, there are only 2,927 active patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals, covid care centres across Mumbai. Due to the sharp decline in the number of patients, 96 per cent of the beds in the dedicated covid Hospital are vacant. About 93 per cent of the oxygen beds and 80 per cent of the beds in intensive care units are empty in the city. Keeping themselves ready for a possible third wave, the BMC had set up close to 6,000 beds, including 738 for ICU and 200 for paediatric cases across five centres. The BMC has set up new jumbo centres at Malad, Kanjurmarg and Somaiya grounds. All three centres have been handed over to the civic body.

The body had earlier invited Expressions of interest from private organisations/hospitals to manage Dahisar and BKC jumbo centres.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:50 AM IST