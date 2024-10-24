Mumbai: BMC To Install 117 CCTV Cameras In Andheri, Goregaon, Malad And Borivali To Combat Illegal Dumping Of Construction Debris

Representative Image | FP Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is set to install CCTV cameras to address the growing problem of illegal dumping of construction and demolition debris in frequently affected areas. In the first phase of this initiative, 117 cameras will be deployed across four key wards - Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, and Borivali. This strategic move aims to identify and penalise those responsible for defacing public spaces. However, the tender process for this project will only commence after the state assembly elections.

The dumping of debris has become the second-highest number of complaints in the city. In a recent deep cleaning drive, the civic team removed 150 metric tons of debris that had been dumped at the roadside in just one day. Following directives from civic authorities, wards such as R Central (Borivali) and A (Colaba, Fort) took the initiative to install CCTV cameras at chronic dumping spots. A tender was issued for this project in February, however, it was canceled on technical grounds. Additionally, the process faced further delays during the Lok Sabha elections in June.

The BMC has revisited its proposal and identified specific locations in four civic wards where debris is frequently dumped. These locations include P North (Malad) - 40, K West (Andheri West) - 25, P South (Goregaon West) - 2, and R Central (Borivali) - 50 sites. “With CCTV surveillance, we will be able to identify both the person and vehicle numbers involved in illegal dumping, allowing us to take immediate action against violators,” stated a BMC official. The address and photos of the dumping locations will be accessible to civic staff in the concerned wards through a mobile app provided by the BMC. Additionally, this information will be displayed on LED screens at nearby municipal solid waste offices. Armed with this real-time data, staff will be better equipped to respond swiftly and take necessary actions at the identified sites.

The BMC has been struggling to prevent illegal dumping of debris on roads. Especially during nights, construction debris is dumped on roads by unknown people. To combat this, special squads have been formed at the ward level to monitor and address these illegal activities within their respective areas. In an effort to resolve the problem, the civic body introduced a debris on-call service, allowing residents to have construction waste of up to 300 metric tons lifted and disposed of at nominal charges. Despite these measures, illegal dumping continues to occur at various locations, with offenders still evading detection during nighttime hours.