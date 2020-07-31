Mumbai: BMC to impose 20 percent water cut from August 1

Though heavy rains lashed Mumbai, the BMC has decided to impose a 20 percent water cut in city from Saturday, August 1, in view of the insufficient rain received by the catchment areas of the lakes.
According to a report by Times of India, the total water stock in the seven lakes on Thursday was 4.9 lakh million litres, which is 34% of the full capacity of the reservoirs. A proposal for the water cut is being discussed at the municipal commissioner level.
A senior civic official told Mid-Day that even after two months, water levels in the lakes haven't gone up much and that is a major cause of worry.
Although the Tulsi Lake was overflowing on Tuesday, the water stock across seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was just 33% of the required amount of water storage. Till July 29, the total water stock in the lakes is 4.85 million litres, which is only 33 per cent of the total capacity. 78 per cent of the lakes were full around same time in 2019 and in 2018, the stock was 83 per cent. Seven Lakes -- Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Vihar ,Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar provide water to Mumbai.
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for two consecutive day on Monday and Tuesday, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.
