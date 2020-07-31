Mumbai: BMC to impose 20 percent water cut from August 1

Though heavy rains lashed Mumbai, the BMC has decided to impose a 20 percent water cut in city from Saturday, August 1, in view of the insufficient rain received by the catchment areas of the lakes.

According to a report by Times of India, the total water stock in the seven lakes on Thursday was 4.9 lakh million litres, which is 34% of the full capacity of the reservoirs. A proposal for the water cut is being discussed at the municipal commissioner level.

A senior civic official told Mid-Day that even after two months, water levels in the lakes haven't gone up much and that is a major cause of worry.