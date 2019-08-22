Mumbai: BMC to give housing societies 15 per cent rebate on property tax for following waste segregation rules

In good news for housing societies in Mumbai, on Wednesday, the BMC has passed a proposal of giving a 15% rebate on property tax to the housing societies that segregate and process waste on their premises.

According to the Indian Express, the BMC's Standing Committee passed the proposal, according to which, five percent rebate will be given to a housing society if it segregates its waste and processes wet waste in its premises. Another five percent rebate will be given to the society if it makes sure that dry waste collected is reused. The society will get another five percent rebate if it sets up a mechanism to reuse its wastewater (greywater policy) and rainwater for non-potable purposes, like a toilet flushing.

“We will give a total of 15 percent rebate in property tax if residential societies follow all these environment-friendly methods. The rebate will be given from the next year,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Election) Vijay Balamvar told the Indian Express.

The proposal states that civic body officials from solid waste management and the sewerage operation departments will come up with a method to verify that society is following the waste segregation. The proposal also states that every year, assistant commissioners will send such proposals to the assessment department by March 1 for calculation of property tax. The provision applies to residential housing societies only.

After the decision, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “...This will promote better waste management for Mumbai. We must create such systems across the country that incentivise better waste segregation and management, efficient water use and reuse. I’m proud that @mybmc is leading by example and setting standards. (sic)”