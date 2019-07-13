Mumbai: BMC to give 5-10% rebate on property tax, if household waste is segregated

Mumbaikars please note. The BMC has planned to give a 5-10% rebate on property tax if you segregate your household waste.

According to the Hindustan Times, the BMC, which is set to introduce a garbage tax as part of your property tax bill, said the idea was to encourage waste segregation in the city for its easy management. Praveen Pardeshi, BMC commissioner told the leading daily, “Those who are segregating waste and adhering to all requirements will not be taxed. But it [garbage cess] is one of the criteria to get rankings in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.”

The civic officials have said that Mumbai's ranking in cleanliness survey had dropped 31 places from the previous year. So, in order to up the ranking, BMC will take a minimal charge as a user fee for waste management but has not decided how much it will be right now. The housing societies can report to BMC about those households that do not segregate their waste.

A BMC official told the leading daily, “We plan to give rebates in the future to housing societies and other establishments, provided they take up various initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, terrace gardens or installing solar panels.”

BMC got this idea from Pune Municipal Corporation. In 2014, the Pune Municipal Corporation announced a discount for residential property tax over implementing environment-friendly measures for rainwater harvesting, use of solar energy and vermicomposting to process wet waste. A 10 percent discount is assured if one carries out at least two environment-friendly measures and 5 percent is offered for taking up one initiative.