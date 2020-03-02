Mumbai: BMC to focus on land acquisition

With the increase in population in the city, the need for constructing new hospital, gardens, airport has never been more. To meet this requirement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to acquire land worth Rs 8,303.79 crore.

The city continues to face a shortage of open spaces and infrastructure, even as it sees vertical development. Moreover, in several instances, land belonging to the corporation has been encroached, with the corporation paying crores of rupees for rehabilitation.

Therefore, in the 2020-2021 budget, BMC will be focussing mainly on the land acquisition to meet the future needs of the city.

In the proposal for the land acquisition of development plan 2034, reservation fall in two categories as per Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC): the obligatory duties falling under section 61 of the MMC act, 1888, includes public roads, bridges, sewage and public hospitals, and so on; and the discretionary duties falling under section 63 of the MMC act, 1888, includes gardens, public parks, recreation grounds, and so on.