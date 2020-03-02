Mumbai: BMC to focus on land acquisition

With the increase in population in the city, the need for constructing new hospital, gardens, airport has never been more. To meet this requirement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to acquire land worth Rs 8,303.79 crore.
The city continues to face a shortage of open spaces and infrastructure, even as it sees vertical development. Moreover, in several instances, land belonging to the corporation has been encroached, with the corporation paying crores of rupees for rehabilitation.
Therefore, in the 2020-2021 budget, BMC will be focussing mainly on the land acquisition to meet the future needs of the city.
In the proposal for the land acquisition of development plan 2034, reservation fall in two categories as per Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC): the obligatory duties falling under section 61 of the MMC act, 1888, includes public roads, bridges, sewage and public hospitals, and so on; and the discretionary duties falling under section 63 of the MMC act, 1888, includes gardens, public parks, recreation grounds, and so on.
"Since the last few years, high rises, malls, and service and corporate sectors have developed a lot. The current civic services provided by the BMC to the citizens is unable to fulfil the of the growing population. Even during a slowdown, the development schemes will not be affected due to financial crisis," said Praveen Pardeshi, BMC commissioner.
In all, there are 76 cases of the acquisition of land reserved for discretionary duties of the BMC that will cost Rs 8,303.79 crore. With this, the cost of rehabilitation for these proposals have been estimated to cost an additional cost of Rs 6751.40 crore. This will include Nahur, Girgaon, Kanheri, Kurla, Malbar Hill, Mazgaon, Goregaon and Naigaon in Dadar.
The land occupied by the slums will be reserved under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and will be developed under SRA Regulation 33 (10). Then, MCGM will get the vacant land reservations or buildable reservations without incurring any cost.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)