Mumbai: BMC to feed homeless animals

Mumbai: Taking a cue from a similar project in Indore, the BMC is set to install food boxes on roads in parts of the city for stray dogs and cats, as well as cows and buffaloes, that are often seem rummaging through garbage heaps for food, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday.

With the death of stray animals often being attributed to consumption of plastic, paper and harmful items, Pednekar said it was important to also pay attention to the issue of wandering animals in the city.

“The city has a large number of wandering animals like cats, dogs, cows and buffaloes. Soon we will try and make a provision for installing food boxes, just like it is done in Indore, to provide food for the stray animals,” Pednekar said.

Stressing on the need for green cover in the city to protect the environment, Pednekar pointed to an increase in population and pollution in Mumbai, she said, “I urge Mumbaikars to plant at least two trees on their birthday or any important day to add to the green cover.”

“I also urge citizens to keep tourists spots clean, maintain the environment and use bicycles to prevent traffic congestion, and conserve water,” she said.

Pointing out the costs incurred by the BMC on multiple trips for transporting waste generated to disposal sites, the Mayor said that going forward, the focus would be on introducing a more robust and efficient system under which it would be easier to treat waste at places where it is generated.