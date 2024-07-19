Mumbai: BMC To Develop 70 Hectares Of Coastal Open Spaces; Aditya Thackeray Calls For Global Design Competition And Local Input

Aditya Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC is set to develop nearly 70 hectares of public open spaces along the coastal road, with plans to invite tenders soon. Stretching from Priyadarshini Park on Nepeansea Road to the point at Worli where the Coastal Road meets the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, including a bridge.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in his letter to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani requested a global competition. He also emphasizes the importance of involving local elected representatives to gather feedback and insights, ensuring that the development aligns with the community's needs and aspirations.

As per the civic plan, the space will be developed in a manner that will give citizens an experience of interconnected parks and promenades. It will have a 7.5km continuous promenade from Breach Candy to Worli with the existing Worli promenade, Miyawaki forest with 36,000 trees, musical fountains, sculptured elements to a 15 km cycle track.

The park line would start from Worli sea face to Worli jetty, Nature cove would continue from there and go upto Amarsons garden interchange, while the Green Shove would start from the Amarsons garden and end at Priyadarshini Park.Thackeray's proposal seeks to bring international expertise into the landscaping process, aiming for innovative and world-class designs.

"This must also involve global think tanks on climate action and nature-based solutions. The local elected representatives, including the MP for South Mumbai and MLAs from Worli and Tardeo, along with local ALMs/community to share their feedback on how best to utilise/ plan for these spaces," stated the letter. Moreover, Thackeray insisted on utilising the funds allocated and reserved for the coastal road originally. "The BMC can avoid spending Rs. 100 crores on private stables at the racecourse and redirecting these funds towards the development of the open space," said Thackeray in his letter.