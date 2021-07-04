Mumbai: BMC to deploy more clean-up marshals as relaxations come into force

With more people stepping out of the confines of their home, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to deploy more clean-up marshals in the crowded areas of the city. Senior civic officials have said that crowded markets in Borivali, Andheri and Dadar have been recording a high footfall in the past one month.

"We have received complaints that, in such places, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour isn’t being followed properly, which is why we have decided to increase the number of marshals in these areas," said a senior official of the Solid Waste Management Department.

"Most of these marshals will be deployed in markets witnessing an increase in footfall. The number of marshals will also be increased at railway stations and bus stands," the official said.

Earlier, this week, BMC said that they have been fining 3,500 to 3,800 violators regularly for flouting COVID-19 norms. It added that most of the violators are from K west ward, which covers the Andheri (West), Juhu, Versova and Oshiwara. Being an area of high population density, a maximum number of marshals are deployed in Andheri.

"Andheri is a high footfall area and also has the Hindi film industry. As per our marshals, most of the violators are the ones who visit these areas for their occupational needs," said the official.

After the first lockdown, BMC had doubled the number of marshals in the city. Civic officials said, if the need arises, more marshals will be recruited to ensure there is discipline.

"People started to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour only after we began fining them. We have already battled the second wave and are now preparing for the third wave. If the need arises, more marshals will be recruited," the official said.