 Mumbai: BMC To Deploy 250 Modern Air Pollution Sensors Across City For Comprehensive Monitoring
According to officer, these devices will measure humidity, dust, Carbon monoxide , Sulphur dioxide and Carbon dioxide level in the Air. Such bifurcation will help BMC to take preventive measures to curb air pollution of the area.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC To Deploy 250 Modern Air Pollution Sensors Across City For Comprehensive Monitoring

BMC is going to install two hundred and fifty modern air pollution measurement censor machines in Mumbai. These censors will help BMC to measure proper pollution of the area. These devices will be installed in all twenty four wards of BMC. According to officer, these devices will measure  humidity, dust, Carbon monoxide , Sulphur dioxide and Carbon dioxide level in the Air. Such bifurcation will help BMC to take preventive measures to curb air pollution of the area. BMC is going to take help from Kanpur IIT who has expertise in making of such devices. 

According to officer there is different type of air pollution in Mumbai. Dust is major factor because huge number of construction activities are going on in every part of Mumbai. Apart from that these devices will show which area is suffering from vehicular pollution, which area is suffering air pollution from burning of different types of material. After noticing causes of the air pollution BMC can take permanent air pollution mitigation measures in that particular area.  

There are 29 air pollution measuring devices in Mumbai. out of that twenty four are installed by 'ASAR' and five by BMC. To measure precise air pollution BMC will install more two hundred and fifty censors in different administration wards of BMC. The corporation has approached Kanpur IIT scientist Sachhidanand  Tripathi. BMC approached IIT Kanpur because they have installed such devices in Patna in Bihar. 

Air quality of Mumbai was deteriorating. Union government and High Court had taken serious note of it and reprimanded BMC for not taking any measures. Thereafter, in the month of October. BMC had issued 27 points guidelines to bring down air pollution in the city. The study of BMC alleged that there are five thousand development works going on in the city, which are contributing to air pollution.

BMC'S guidelines put various restrictions on the development work. BMC'S Environment department is also working to bring air pollution down. Therefore, it's officers are visiting the places where air monitoring machines have been installed. They found that they were installed on wrong places and there are local issues which shows the high air pollution measurement. 

