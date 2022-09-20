Mumbai: BMC to demolish illegal construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow | FPJ

The Bombay HC on Tuesday ordered the demolition of an unauthorised construction by Union Minister Narayan Rane at his bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh and directed that the illegal structure be demolished within two weeks.

The notice, which is signed by a designated officer of the BMC's K-West ward, was issued under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act for alleged unauthorised change of use, in contravention to the plan approved by the city's civic body.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sent a notice to Rane's Juhu residence over alleged illegal construction and alterations in his bungalow.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata pulled up the civic body saying, "Does the order passed by this court have no sanctity? This will be never-ending. Once an order has been passed by this court, again you take a different stand. Is BMC above the court?”

The BMC informed the HC that Kalkaa Real Estate, the company owned by Rane and his family, can file a second application seeking regularisation of the alleged unauthorised portion and the corporation will consider the same afresh in accordance with the provisions of existing acts and regulations.

The stand was taken by the BMC in response to a plea filed by Rane seeking that the corporation be directed to consider his second application for regularisation.