Mumbai: BMC to construct 2,000 new houses for staff at Vikhroli, Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The BMC will redevelop its staff quarters in the Ghatkopar and Vikhroli Parksite areas, with around 2,000 homes being constructed under this project to accommodate civic staff, original tenants and project affected people. The civic body has invited tenders worth Rs 537.37 crore for work in the first phase. The BMC recently began redevelopment work in Deonar area as well.

Currently, the BMC is constructing 14,000 homes under Ashraya Yojana, the proposals for which were sanctioned in the standing committee last year and the BMC has also undertaken the redevelopment of its own buildings under the scheme. The are 28 three-storey buildings which are 50 years old, with around 750-800 resident families. The civic body plans to construct 11 seventeen-storey buildings on the plot admeasuring 57,822 sq m. Homes for tenants will measure 405 sq ft while homes for BMC staff will be of 659 sq ft.

A BMC official said the civic body will appoint contractors for the construction and will pay Rs35,000 per sq m for the work. Additionally, transit camps will also be constructed at the same site and the project is expected to be completed in the next five years. The appointed contractors will work in sync with the estate department and procure all necessary permissions accordingly.

