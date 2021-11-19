Mumbai: BMC to conduct one-day health camp for transgenders

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducting a one-day health workshop and camp for the transgenders in the city to gauge the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other health-related issues. The civic body is holding this camp next week on November 24 where blood samples will be taken for the check-up of NCD and they will also create awareness amongst them. Officials said there is a need to create awareness related to health amongst them as many transgenders are immunocompromised and are at a greater risk of infection.



Senior Health officers from the civic health department said they have been taking many initiatives for creating awareness related to non-communicable disease for which several health camps were organised. Non communicable diseases are responsible for a high proportion of deaths and disabilities.

“During the pandemic health issues of Mumbaikars has taken a toll which need to be checked on priority. Moreover transgender are also suffering from many non-communicable diseases of which they are not aware. With these camps we will get to know how many of them have diabetes, hypertension and other health issues,” he said.



Meanwhile the health experts have welcomed this move stating if BMC has planned to make Mumbai healthy so the complete population needs to be fit. Many times NCD are ignored by people which lead to severe conditions in future. “In the pandemic most of them who died of covid had comorbidities which made their case severe. But if everyone knows about NCD in advance, people can be treated with immediate effect,” said a doctor from the civic-run hospital.



“Moreover the interventions must be made so that specific attention is given to the transgender community in various NCD programs by the government. They must also be supported and accepted by every member of this society,” added doctor.



Recently, the civic body had also conducted special vaccination drive for the transgender’s and LGBT community which witnessed a good response.



Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021