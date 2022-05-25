Mumbai: BMC to arrange COVID-19 vaccination camps for children aged 12-14 at tourist spots | PTI Photo

The vaccination drive for children aged between 12 and 14 years has met with poor response in the city. So after planning vaccination camps at housing societies, schools and markets, the BMC has now decided to arrange such camps at tourist spots in the city.

In Mumbai, there are about 4 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years. The vaccination drive for this age group started on March 16 this year. As per the data from the civic body, as many as 1,08,479 children have been inoculated so far with the first dose of the vaccine. While 37,416 have taken a second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 17 years was started on January 3 this year. The response was poor in the beginning, but after the completion of annual exams the number of vaccination went up to 60 percent. So the health department of the BMC is hoping that since it is vaccation arranging camps at tourist spots will help vaccinating more kids.

The response to the drive has been lower than expected due to the dip in the daily Covid-19 cases. Once the school reopens the BMC will try to arrange vaccination camps in the school premises, said the officials from the health department. The BMC's Executive Health officer, Mangala Gomare did not responded to the phone calls and messages.