Mumbai: BMC to appoint core panel to oversee Shivaji Park maintenance after complaints of mud track

Considering the vehement opposition from the locals against the mud track laid in the middle of Shivaji Park in Dadar, the BMC has now decided to appoint a core committee for verifying the technical aspects of the project. Proposed by former tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the project was aimed at beautifying the historic park at the cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

As per the plan, the civic body decided to construct 35 underground ring wells to tackle dust pollution. A few months back, red earth was laid on the parade path that runs through open ground. Also, a channel of percolation pits was made to catch rainwater.

However, the plan was washed out in the last week’s unabated rains as the mud track loosened, causing waterlogging in the area and aggravating their water woes, alleged the locals.

To formally register their grievance, a group of local residents met the G north ward BMC officials on Tuesday evening. In the meeting, they requested to remove the mud track since it will add to pollution after the monsoon. They also expressed the fear that it will ruin the rainwater harvesting project.

Considering the objections, BMC assistant commissioner Prashant Sapkale assured, “A core committee will be appointed to scrutinise the technical aspects of the project. After the committee recommendations, appropriate measures will be taken in the park.”

Along with the local residents, the committee will also have experts in rainwater harvesting as well as officials from the garden department.

Bemoaning the mud track, resident Abhitosh Padake said, “I have regularly gone for a walk in the park since childhood. But, now the condition of the park has only worsened. The BMC has assured us that the mud will be removed in October post monsoon.”