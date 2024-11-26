Mumbai: BMC To Appoint Contractors For Scrapping 5,958 Abandoned Vehicles

The deadline for submitting tenders for this crucial work closed on Monday (November 25). | representational pic

After struggling to secure a dedicated scrapyard for the disposal of abandoned vehicles (khataras), seized from roadsides, the BMC has decided to take a new approach. The civic body will appoint one contractor each for the city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs to manage the scrapping of these vehicles. These contractors will be responsible for dismantling and disposing of abandoned vehicles to be processed over the one-year contract period. The deadline for submitting tenders for this crucial work closed on Monday (November 25).

Abandoned vehicles not only pose significant health risks but also obstruct traffic and provide shelter for anti-social elements. To address this growing problem, the BMC initially aimed to establish a centralised scrapyard where seized vehicles could be auctioned. However, efforts to set up such a scrapyard in Mahul and later in Airoli were unsuccessful. As a result, the civic body has now decided to appoint a contractor responsible for removing abandoned vehicles from roadsides and other public spaces.

Read Also Three Abandoned Children In Bhopal Find New Families Through CARA Adoption Workshop

"The contractor is required to store these vehicles and ensure compliance with all legal procedures. This includes coordinating with the police and the Regional Transport Authority (RTO) to verify if any cases have been filed against the owners, as well as issuing notices to them. He should submit a list of abandoned vehicles to the relevant RTO and the local police station. In addition, a notice should be published in the newspaper and notify the concerned RTO to begin the de-registration process for the vehicles," stated the official.

These vehicles are seized under section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. The civic team issues 48-hour notices to vehicles parked for extended periods. If owners fail to retrieve them within this timeframe, the BMC tows the vehicles. If unclaimed after a month, these vehicles are auctioned off. As outlined in the tender document, the contractor must also provide an affidavit confirming that the vehicles will not be re-used on the road. The contractor will also be responsible for removing metal and unauthorised construction scrap, excluding debris. In the last two years, BMC has seized 5,958 abandoned vehicles in Mumbai, generating revenue of Rs. 4.70 crores through auctions.