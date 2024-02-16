Mumbai: BMC To Appoint Contractor For Slum Cleaning Project Worth ₹1,500 Crore

BMC to spend Rs1,500 crore on cleaning slums | Salman Ansari FPJ

The BMC will soon appoint a contractor for all work including waste collection and cleaning of public toilets and drains in slums. The civic body will spend Rs1,500 crore on cleaning the slums in the next four years. Currently, door-to-door waste collection is carried out by workers of a non-profit.

Deep cleaning drive

Following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directives, civic authorities recently started a deep cleaning drive to improve sanitation measures in the city, especially in slums. Around 50% of the population of the city lives in slum areas. However, the NGOs appointed in the slum areas have failed to keep them clean, observed a civic official. So the BMC has come up with an idea to appoint one contractor for all cleaning work in the slums.

“The contractor will be held responsible in case of negligence at work. He will be single-handedly responsible for collection of garbage, cleaning of lanes and roads as well as public toilets. The contractor will have to ensure that more manpower is diverted for door-to-door collection of garbage in the slums. The nullahs get choked during every monsoon because of garbage and other floating material that is dumped in them. So they would also have to ensure that they clean the drainage systems, so they do not get clogged. The tender will be invited soon,” a civic official said.

The city’s ranking slipped from 31 to 37 in a national survey as it fared poorly in source segregation of garbage. After that, the chief minister warned the civic authorities to improve the ranking, and said the effects of a cleanliness drive should be seen in the city.