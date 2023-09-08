Mumbai: BMC Takes Down Over 8,000 Illegal Banners In City

Representative image

Mumbai: Following directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has pulled down more than 8,000 illegal banners, posters and boards in the first week of September. However, to prevent illegal banners from defacing the city, the civic authorities have requested the Mumbai police to keep vigil, especially at night time and should take strict action against the offenders.

The special drive began on September 1, to maintain the cleanliness along the roads. As per the official data from the BMC, 3,151 of these banners were political in nature, 2,686 religious and 561 commercial. Around 500 flags of political parties were also removed from several parts of the city. Prime locations such as Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Bandra and Bhandup were among the most defaced areas.

Political banner are put in prime locations at night time

However, a civic official said, "Its not that we take action on illegal banners only during such drives. We have a team in each ward who visits their respective areas on a regular basis and pulls down the banners. But several banners, mostly political, are put in prime locations at night time. We have written to the police commissioner to increase night vigils and take strict action on such offenders. The letter will be sent soon after administrative approval."

After removing the banners, the civic body takes their pictures and complains against the person whose name is on it, under the Defacement Act. Also, a case is filed against illegal commercial hoarding in the Metropolitan Magistrate's court which can levy a fine of Rs5,000.

The police complaints are filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which states that a person can be fined Rs2,000 or face three-month imprisonment, or both. An offender can also be penalised under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and fined between Rs1,000-5,000 for installing illegal hoardings or posters.

The civic body annually removes around 15,000 to 20,000 such hoardings and banners. Of these, 45% are either for festivities or to convey birthday wishes to a political leader. The number of illegal hoardings increases during the festive season.