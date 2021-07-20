Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for July 21 due to shortage of vaccines

Vaccination in all the civic and state government run hospitals will remain suspended on Wednesday (July 21), due to inadequate stock of Covid-19 vaccines.

Due to shortage of supply, only 58 centres out of 309 civic and state government run hospitals administered Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday (July 20). According to Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC, new stock are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

"We are expecting fresh consignment of vaccines by tomorrow, however the quantity has not been specified," Kakani told FPJ on Tuesday.

He said that there has been no fixed quota on the number of doses, which the BMC is getting.