Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for July 21 due to shortage of vaccines

Vaccination in all the civic and state government run hospitals will remain suspended on Wednesday (July 21), due to inadequate stock of Covid-19 vaccines.
Due to shortage of supply, only 58 centres out of 309 civic and state government run hospitals administered Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday (July 20). According to Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC, new stock are expected to arrive on Wednesday.
"We are expecting fresh consignment of vaccines by tomorrow, however the quantity has not been specified," Kakani told FPJ on Tuesday.
He said that there has been no fixed quota on the number of doses, which the BMC is getting.
"The consignment that we receive varies on the availability. Earlier we were hopeful that in July, we would be able to get more doses, however its 20th of this month and we are still facing scarcity," he said.
"Considering the present footfall at vaccination centres, the consignment that we receive last for three-four days max," he said.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, total 42,483 beneficiaries got inoculated with their Covid-19 doses.
Out of the total beneficiaries, 21,815 were between 18-44 age group and 14,915 beneficiaries were between 45-59 years of age. Alongside this, total 4,317 beneficiaries above 60 years of age and 802 FLWs and HCWs were administered the dose on Monday.
The figures also include 478 international students and professionals set to travel abroad, 27 special citizens, 19 lactating mothers, 16 pregnant women and 94 beneficiaries without ID proofs.
The BMC said, details regarding resumption of vaccination will be updated in the @mybmc twitter page.
