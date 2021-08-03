Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for August 4 due to insufficient vaccine stock

Due to lack of adequate vaccine stocks, the Mumbai Municipal corporation has suspended vaccination drive for August 4. Vaccination drive at all the state and civic-run vaccine centres on Wednesday will remain shut due to shortage in stock of vaccine.

The BMC in a tweet wrote, "Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (August 4, 2021) due to shortage of vaccines."

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 288 new COVID-19 cases on August 3, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,35,659.

412 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,723. Now, there are 4616 active cases in the city.