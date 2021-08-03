Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for August 4 due to insufficient vaccine stock

Due to lack of adequate vaccine stocks, the Mumbai Municipal corporation has suspended vaccination drive for August 4. Vaccination drive at all the state and civic-run vaccine centres on Wednesday will remain shut due to shortage in stock of vaccine.
The BMC in a tweet wrote, "Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (August 4, 2021) due to shortage of vaccines."
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 288 new COVID-19 cases on August 3, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,35,659.
412 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,723. Now, there are 4616 active cases in the city.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has on Monday evening issued a new list of COVID-19 guidelines.
According to the new guidelines, shops and establishments in Mumbai have been allowed to remain open on all days till 10 pm. However, medical and chemist shops will function 24X7.
All hotels and restaurants have been permitted to remain open on all days till 4 pm.
Except for swimming and other sports where close physical contact is required, all other indoor and outdoor sports have been allowed on all days of the week.
Shooting for films, serials, etc. has also been permitted.
Except for the above relaxations, all other restrictions have to be followed as per the previous order, BMC said in the notification.
