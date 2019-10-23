Mumbai: BMC survey finds 7,000 suspected cases of TB, leprosy

Mumbai: More than 5,000 Mumbaikars may have tuberculosis (TB) and around 2,362 may have leprosy, going by the findings of the first-ever health survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the first time, the corporation also screened people, especially women, for three types of cancers - oral, breast and cervical and 1,127 cases were identified. Twenty-five lakh Mumbaikars were screened as part of this survey undertaken by the BMC on Gandhi Jayanti.

The BMC had dispatched 2,700 teams, consisting of one male and female worker each, who screened as many as 10 lakh households in the slums. They also provided medical diagnosis to 25 lakh residents for a fortnight, from September 23 to October 9.