Mumbai: BMC, state to respond on plea seeking waiving of licence fees, property tax for retailers

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra government to spell out steps taken to initiate action against e-commerce traders supplying non-essential materials in violation of lockdown restrictions. The bench has further sought to know from the state the steps it proposes to take to formulate a package for retailers, whose businesses are hit due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The judges were hearing a petition filed by Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) highlighting the huge losses incurred by retailers owing to pandemic and the lockdown restrictions.

Senior counsel Dipesh Siroya appearing for the FRTWA told the bench that despite the restrictions in place the non-essential traders are also carrying out their business under E-commerce. "The government SOPs only allow essential services but still non-essential materials are being traded via E-commerce," Siroya submitted.

The advocate further submitted that the state has come up with a package for hawkers, as they are facing financial issues owing to the restrictions. "Thus, we seek a directive to the authorities to formulate a similar package for retailers too as their business have shut down completely due to the pandemic. They are also facing financial issues," he submitted.