Mumbai: BMC starts maintenance work of 3 jumbo centres

The BMC has undertaken maintenance works of the three jumbo centres which were temporarily shut down during Cyclone Tauktae last week.

BMC officials said that even though the damage caused in the centres is not severe, the corporation has decided to use the time in carrying out maintenance works of these facilities. These jumbo centres are located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mulund and Dahisar. They have capacity to accommodate as many as 4,000 beds for patients, including oxygen and ventilator facilities.

Considering the downward trend in cases, civic officials said while these facilities remain nom-functional, there won't be any shortage of beds. "All the patients that were admitted in these facilities have been shifted to different hospitals. The daily case tally is also falling so there will be no crisis of beds," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health, BMC.

The BMC dashboard on Monday showed that nearly 67% of the beds in Mumbai are vacant. Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal corporation under whose jurisdiction the BKC facility comes, said that the facility will resume on or after June 1. "We are using this time to carry out maintenance works at the facilities, which was not possible when the patients were there. We are upgrading the infrastructure as well so that better oxygen supply can start. However, the bed capacity will be the same. We have made arrangements for expansion," Masurkar told FPJ.

Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Mulund, who is tracking the repair works at Mulund jumbo facility said patients had been complaining. "This is a makeshift facility that hasn't been repaired or maintained in more than 10 months. The AC ducts are being repaired and the water supply and drainage systems are being cleaned. We have plans to reopen in the first week of June," Kotecha said.

Jagdish Oza, BJP corporator from Dahisar, said that the partition walls that had fallen during the cyclone are now being repaired. “Before the cyclone there were 220 patients which we had shifted to different hospitals. Now there is no patient at the facility. We aim to restart the facility after May 30," Oza said.