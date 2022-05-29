Mumbai: BMC starts COVID-19 vaccination drive at eight tourist spots

FPJ

The BMC has started a COVID -19 vaccination drive on eight tourist spot in the city from Saturday. It aims to encourage the children and teenagers to get vaccinated. Simultaneously, the health staff and frontline workers, senior citizens will also be eligible for the booster dose at these spots.

After the third wave the city saw a drop in the number of beneficiaries at the vaccination camps. The citizen above 18 years has taken both the doses of Covid 19 vaccine. But the population at risk to get infected are children who are not yet vaccinated. To boost the vaccination drive the BMC has arranged the camps at eight popular tourist spot that are Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery at Kalaghoda, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and the zoo at Byculla, Mahakali Caves in Andheri, Chota Kashmir boating club in Aarey colony, Snow world Pheonix mall in Kurla and Kidzania R City mall in Ghatkopar. "The beneficiaries can register on the spot and get vaccinated at these places," said the executive health officer Dr. Mangala Gomare.

Who can get vaccinated on tourist spot ....

* The age group of 12 to 15 years can get first and second dose of Corbevax vaccine.

* The citizens above 18 years can get first and second dose of Covisheild vaccine. While the beneficiaries above 15 years can get first and second dose of Covaxin.

* The health staff, front-line workers, senior citizens can get booster dose of Covisheild or Covaxin.

* According to the BMC health department's data, there are 3,95,882 beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in Mumbai. Out of this 1,09,935 of them have taken their first dose while 40,507 have got the second shot.

* Around six lakhs beneficiaries in the age group of 15 - 17 years till now 3,85,339 children has got first dose and 2,84,683 got second dose.