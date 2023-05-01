Mumbai: BMC spends over ₹2,000 crore on city's beautification, durability in question during monsoon

Mumbai: The BMC has spent more than ₹2,000 crore on the city’s beautification but the question many are asking is would these efforts survive the notorious monsoon.

Former corporators and social activists said all this will be washed away with heavy rainfall. Activist Godfrey Pimenta said he has visited several foreign countries where local corporations undertake beautification that lasts for decades. “Their statues and other historical structures have an architectural meaning. In Mumbai, there’s no concept behind beautification. I am sure all these colours and lighting are temporary and won’t last long,” he said.

BMC has spent indiscriminately, says Congress

Congress group leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja said that the BMC has spent indiscriminately. “The lighting strips in Thane cost its civic body ₹80 but the BMC bought the same for ₹280. Besides the colours, which won’t survive the city’s rainfall, the lighting tied to poles would stop functioning. The beautification is being undertaken only to help contractors gain,” he alleged.

Senior officials said that the BMC has claimed 65% of beautification is complete but its durability is suspect. “We have never undertaken such beautification in the past, so we don’t know if it will survive the rainy months,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Anil Kokil, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator from Lalbaug, said, “In my area, people park cars and tempos in front of beautified areas. What use does it serve? Who will maintain it? After getting the payment, contractors run away. I am also sure it will be ruined during heavy rain,” he said.