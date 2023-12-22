Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹1 Lakh Penalty On 2 Project Management Consultants Over Delayed Slum Toilet Construction Programme

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh each on two project management consultants for not taking forward the already delayed toilet construction programme in slums.

Dubbed lot 12, the initiative to construct 14,166 community toilet seats at 559 locations couldn't take off for a year due to the city's space constraints. The estimated project cost is ₹488.78 crore.

BMC appointed consultants for various wards 3 months ago

Three months ago, the civic body finally appointed consultants; one each for the city and eastern suburbs, and two for the western suburbs. Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said, “We have found that the western suburbs consultants have not yet submitted designs, drawings and estimates for the toilet project (even after two months). A penalty of ₹1 lakh each has been imposed on the duo.”

After facing the music, both the consultants have now started to submit their designs, said another official. “We have instructions from higher authorities to impose a penalty of 1,000 per day on these consultants if they do not deliver the designs and drawings within stipulated time. After finalising the designs, a work order will be issued. If contractors also fail to start work on time, they will face action as well,” said the official.

Swachh Bharat Mission Norms

According to the Swachh Bharat Mission norms, the slum pockets should have one toilet seat for 35 males and 25 females. As per an NGO's survey, Mumbai had only one public toilet seat for every 752 men and 1,820 women in 2020. Whereas, the Mission recommends one toilet for every 100-400 men and 100-200 women.

13,912 Existing toilet seats

2,397 Toilets to be built in city

5,243 Toilets to be built in eastern suburbs

6,526 Toilets to be built in western suburbs