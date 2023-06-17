 Mumbai: BMC Signs MOU With Mahanagar Gas Limited To Set Up Biogas Plant In City
Mumbai: BMC Signs MOU With Mahanagar Gas Limited To Set Up Biogas Plant In City

Around four vehicles each will be sent to all the 24 administrative wards to exclusively collect wet waste. The ward officials have been instructed to collect 100% segregated wet waste from the hotels and housing societies.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to set up a Compressed Bio-gas (CBG) plant in Mumbai. However, it will be a challenging task for the civic body to deliver 1,000 metric tons of 100% segregated wet waste daily to the plant. So the civic authorities have plans to send four exclusively designated vehicles in each ward to carry wet waste. Also, a team of officials will ensure that no plastic or dry waste gets mixed with it.

BMC's Waste Management will improve by 2030

The BMC has set a target to improve waste management in the city by 2030. Accordingly, along with other projects, a CBG plant will also be set up. Other than providing land for the plant, the civic body will also have to deliver 1,000 metric tonnes, which means about one third of the wet waste generated in the city. However, it has been noticed that the waste segregated by citizens gets mixed in the only compactor brought to collect both dry and wet waste.

BMC to collect segregated waste separately

After facing criticism, the BMC has finally worked out a plan to collect segregated wet waste separately. "It will take more than a year to set up a plant, but we don't want to be off guard. So we have procured 108 vehicles which will collect only wet waste and transport it to Kanjurmarg dumping yard. Our supervisory staff will also ensure that no plastic or mixed waste goes with it," said a civic official of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department. 

Around four vehicles each will be sent to all the 24 administrative wards to exclusively collect wet waste. The ward officials have been instructed to collect 100% segregated wet waste from the hotels and housing societies. To encourage 100 percent waste segregation, the BMC implemented a pilot project for housing societies in Khar and Worli from November 15, 2022. 

BMC's Waste Management Plan

* The city generates 6,300 tonnes of solid waste, out of which 3,500 tonnes are wetwaste. It includes damp, organic and degradable waste.

* As per BMC, around 82 % of waste is currently segregated at the source. The civic body has set a target to achieve 100 % segregation in the near future.

* The biogas produced will be used within the city. Biogas, which is purified and compressed, can also be used as fuel for vehicles.

