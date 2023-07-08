 Mumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order

Mumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order

Government rules mandate that schools must have an area of 5,000 sq ft, Rs 20 lakh security deposit and a 30-year land contract.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
BMC Headquarters | Representative Image

BMC has shut around 40 illegal schools in Mumbai, following a state government order passed a few months ago to shut such schools. The BMC had, following the state government order, directed all the 210 illegal schools in the city to be shut before the year began and has said that it may register FIRs against the owners of the remaining 170 illegal institutions in the city if they are not shut.

Many such schools do not seem to have taken the civic body’s order seriously.

Read Also
Mumbai: School Buses May Not Ply In Heavy Rains
article-image

State Govt has taken strict action against illegal schools

Government rules mandate that schools must have an area of 5,000 sq ft, Rs 20 lakh security deposit and a 30-year land contract. The state government has taken a strict stand against schools that do not fulfil these requirements and in May directed all the local corporations of Maharashtra to shut illegal schools in their jurisdiction and if necessary register FIRs against such school owners.

BMC has taken efforts to accommodate students in nearby schools

As many as 80 of the illegal schools are in Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi, Kurla, Malad, and Kandivali.

However, there are no illegal schools are in Churchgate, Colaba, Byculla, Mazgaon, Prabhadevi, Khar and Worli, according to reports, and the BMC has taken efforts to accommodate students in nearby schools that fulfil all the norms.

"not possible to fulfil every rule"

“Many illegal schools are seeking exemption from action, saying it is not possible to fulfil every rule in Mumbai,” said an official.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Developer Ordered to Refund ₹10.34 Lakh to Buyer with 12% Interest for Non-delivery...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes 53 kg Single-Use Plastics; Collects ₹1.6 Lakh In Fines

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes 53 kg Single-Use Plastics; Collects ₹1.6 Lakh In Fines

Shiv Sena Disqualification Case: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Issues Notices To Shinde &...

Shiv Sena Disqualification Case: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Issues Notices To Shinde &...

Mumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order

Mumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order

Bombay HC Questions Unbound Discretionary Authority Of Union Govt's Fact-Checking Unit, Raises...

Bombay HC Questions Unbound Discretionary Authority Of Union Govt's Fact-Checking Unit, Raises...

Maharashtra Govt Faces Contempt Petition In SC For Not Maintaining Public Morality In Dance Bars

Maharashtra Govt Faces Contempt Petition In SC For Not Maintaining Public Morality In Dance Bars