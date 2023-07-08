Mumbai: BMC Shuts Down 40 Illegal Schools Following State Govt Order

BMC Headquarters | Representative Image

BMC has shut around 40 illegal schools in Mumbai, following a state government order passed a few months ago to shut such schools. The BMC had, following the state government order, directed all the 210 illegal schools in the city to be shut before the year began and has said that it may register FIRs against the owners of the remaining 170 illegal institutions in the city if they are not shut.

Many such schools do not seem to have taken the civic body’s order seriously.

State Govt has taken strict action against illegal schools

Government rules mandate that schools must have an area of 5,000 sq ft, Rs 20 lakh security deposit and a 30-year land contract. The state government has taken a strict stand against schools that do not fulfil these requirements and in May directed all the local corporations of Maharashtra to shut illegal schools in their jurisdiction and if necessary register FIRs against such school owners.

BMC has taken efforts to accommodate students in nearby schools

As many as 80 of the illegal schools are in Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi, Kurla, Malad, and Kandivali.

However, there are no illegal schools are in Churchgate, Colaba, Byculla, Mazgaon, Prabhadevi, Khar and Worli, according to reports, and the BMC has taken efforts to accommodate students in nearby schools that fulfil all the norms.

"not possible to fulfil every rule"

“Many illegal schools are seeking exemption from action, saying it is not possible to fulfil every rule in Mumbai,” said an official.