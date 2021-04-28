Mumbai: BMC sets up 20 bed ICU at Bharat Scouts and Guide hall, Dadar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a 20 bed Covid Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Bharat Scouts and Guide hall at Shivaji Park in Dadar (west).

The facility has been equipped with ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen support equipment and will be managed by the administration of PD Hinduja Hospital at Mahim. On Wednesday afternoon additional municipal commissioner (City) - Sanjeev Jaiswal and senior Shiv Sena corporator and leader of the house in BMC - Vishaka Raut paid an inspection visit at the hospital.

Civic officials said that the facility will be maintained jointly by the BMC and Hinduja hospital. While the BMC will provide oxygen supply, water and security to the facility, the hospital administration will provide all the medical assistance and manpower.

Popular Hindi film actor Ajay Devgan from his NGO - NY Foundatuon donated Rs 1 crore to BMC that has helped in setting up the facility.