Mumbai: BMC Seizes Over 229 Kg Of Firecrackers In 4-Day Operation Against Illegal Sales

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: The civic team of the license department has seized over 229 kg of firecrackers from illegal roadside stalls in a recent four-day operation. In joint action with the Mumbai police, the team is focused on curbing unauthorized fireworks sales throughout the city. The largest quantities were confiscated in the Andheri West, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel areas.

The civic authorities are urging citizens to opt for low-polluting firecrackers to reduce air and noise pollution. Also, the ward-level teams from the license department are inspecting areas to identify vendors storing excessive quantities or selling without licenses.

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24. The team has confiscated 229 kgs of fire crackers from the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai. The confiscated materials are then transported to the Mankhurd godown for proper destruction.

The BMC had made a public appeal to citizens to limit the use of firecrackers during Diwali, urging that they be burst only until 10 PM. Firecrackers pose risks due to noise and air pollution, which can adversely affect health and the environment. They can also lead to fires, posing dangers to property and safety.

However, numerous illegal firecracker stalls have been spotted on roads and footpaths throughout Mumbai. The other areas from where the largest quantities of fire crackers were confiscated are Kandivali, Kurla and Mulund areas.