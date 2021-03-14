Mumbai: BMC seizes cars, blocks sewer lines, disconnects water connections to recover tax arrears

Going full-throttle against property tax defaulters, the BMC on Sunday seized two cars (a BMW and a Brezza), disconnected water connections and blocked the sewer lines to recover tax arrears. Apart from this, the civic body recovered Rs 25.86 crore from Bharat Diamond Bourse and Rs 39 crore from Reliance Industries Ltd in property taxes.

Chandulal P. Lohna (developer M / s Jay Construction) had defaulted on property tax payments to the tune of Rs 38,80,705. A team of officials from the BMC’s tax department seized his BMW, following it up with a warning notice to the firm, asking it to pay up the arrears. “Later, Rs 19 lakh were deposited by the relatives of the defaulter and the vehicle was released,” said the BMC official.

In another case, the water connection of the Solitaire Corporate Park and the Vertex Building in Andheri were severed. “Apart from the water connection, we even blocked the sewer lines. As soon as the action was taken, the property holders paid 50 per cent of the outstanding amount, i.e. Rs. 9.60 crore and Rs. 31 lakh respectively,” the BMC official said.

Besides this, the water connection of the IMax theatre in M west ward (Govandi, Chembur) was disconnected, to recover property tax arrears of Rs 75 lakh. Unity Land Consultancy had Rs 1,10, 22, 240 in pending property tax dues and the civic body seized a Brezza car and also sealed their offices at their construction sites.

The property tax collection this year has jumped to Rs 3,650 crore as of March 14, 2021. The civic body had set a March 8 deadline for defaulters this year. Those who did not clear the arrears faced the action. The target for property tax collection this year has been set at Rs 5,200 crore, and the BMC administration is making continuous efforts to achieve this target.