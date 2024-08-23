Mumbai: BMC Seeks Public Feedback On 'Central Public Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mahalaxmi Race Course | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC has invited suggestions and objections regarding the proposed modifications for the 'Mumbai Central Public Park' project at Mahalaxmi Race Course. Last month, the civic body signed an agreement with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to acquire 120 acres of land. Following this, the state government recently approved the plan to develop the park on the racecourse land.

After allocating 91 acres of the racecourse land to the RWITC, the BMC has now completed the acquisition of the remaining 120 acres. The civic authorities will soon begin developing the ambitious Central Park project, which will span approximately 300 acres—comprising 175 acres of Mumbai's coastal land.

The park will be modeled after Central Parks in New York and London. Accordingly, on Thursday, the BMC's Development Plan Department issued a public notice inviting suggestions and objections regarding the change of reservation for Mahalaxmi Race Course.

"The citizens can submit their suggestions and objections to the BMC by September 22. After this deadline, the BMC will conduct a hearing to review the feedback. Following this, the BMC will decide on the reservation modifications. Once the plan is approved by the BMC, it will be sent to the state government for final approval," said a senior civic official.

According to the notice, the redevelopment will include areas designated for playgrounds, gardens, parks, a botanical garden, a children's park with a walking track, water bodies, and spaces for art and culture. This can also incorporate areas for yoga, Vipassana, and meditation. The development of the theme park will be designed to ensure that the view of the racecourse track remains unobstructed.

Meanwhile, objecting to the BMC's proposal, Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation said, "Diversion of Mahalaxmi Race Course Land for Central Park is getting special treatment at the time when the Special Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) for the city's Gaothans/Koliwadas and Adivasi Padas are languishing and gathering dust in the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra." He further added that BMC should reconsider the Central Park plan to minimise its impact on horse racing, ensuring that this sport can continue to thrive in Mumbai.

The 211-acre land at Racecourse was leased to RWITC for over 100 years. After the lease expired in 2013, the BMC administration proposed to take over a part of the racecourse land to be turned into a "Central Park” as a condition of renewing the lease agreement of the land, which was in possession of the RWITC.

The proposal to convert a portion of the racecourse into a large park had sparked intense controversy. Critics, including citizens and activists, had argued that the plan risked opening the door to commercial exploitation by land developers, potentially undermining one of the city's few remaining open spaces.

Citizens can view the plan of the proposed modifications at the Chief Engineer (Development Plan), 5th Floor, Annex Building, Municipal Head Office, Mahapalika Marg, Mumbai - 400001. Suggestions and objections can also be submitted at this address.