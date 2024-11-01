 Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections

Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections

Under phase 2, a total of 309 km of roads will be concretised. Despite the BMC starting to receive NOCs, many civic staff, including engineers from the road department, are currently engaged in election duty.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Despite the BMC starting to receive NOCs, many civic staff, including engineers from the road department, are currently engaged in election duty. | Vijay Gohil

The BMC has obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic police for the concretisation of 504 roads in phase 2. Currently, 324 km of road concretisation is underway in phase 1. However, due to model code of conduct work on any new roads will begin only after the state assembly elections, said civic sources. 

The civic authorities recently met with the joint commissioner of traffic to obtain necessary approvals for the road concretisation project. Since multiple roads will be dug up simultaneously, the traffic police are working on alternative routes, which has enabled the NOC to be granted for phased work. Under phase 2, a total of 309 km of roads will be concretised. Despite the BMC starting to receive NOCs, many civic staff, including engineers from the road department, are currently engaged in election duty. As a result, no new work can begin while the model code of conduct is in effect. According to civic sources, road work under phase 2 is expected to pick up pace only in December. 

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Awaits Traffic Police NOC To Resume Road Concretisation On 309-Km Post-Monsoon
article-image

Constructing cement concrete roads generally takes between 30 to 45 days, covering everything from excavation to project completion and resuming traffic. The BMC resumed its long-delayed road concretisation projects post-monsoon in month of October. Around 324 kilometers of roads in the eastern and western suburbs will be concretised in phase 1, with a target completion date of May 31, 2025. Other than traffic permission relocation of various underground utilities have also been a challenging task for the civic body. 

Read Also
Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge...
article-image

The BMC launched its concretisation initiative with contracts worth Rs. 6,080 crore for Phase 1, marking the largest civic contract to date. Phase 2 will allocate an additional Rs. 6,000 crore; however, only 30% of the work was completed by June 10 since the project's launch in January 2023. To ensure high standards and quality in the cement concreting process, the BMC has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) as an independent agency for quality control. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Against Ackruti Developer And Shiv Sena Candidate Murji Kanji Patel
Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Against Ackruti Developer And Shiv Sena Candidate Murji Kanji Patel
Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada Cataract Surgeries
Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada Cataract Surgeries
Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case; Bail Granted
Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case; Bail Granted
Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar
Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

2,050km: Road network in Mumbai

1,200km: Concretised till now

Yet to be concretised

906 roads (Phase 1)

1,212 roads (Phase 2)

30%

Work completed in phase 1 by June 10

October 1

Work resumed in Phase 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme...

Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme...

Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets...

Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets...

Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: Special Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul Case

Mumbai: Special Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul Case

Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay

Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay