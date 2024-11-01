Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections

Despite the BMC starting to receive NOCs, many civic staff, including engineers from the road department, are currently engaged in election duty. | Vijay Gohil

The BMC has obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic police for the concretisation of 504 roads in phase 2. Currently, 324 km of road concretisation is underway in phase 1. However, due to model code of conduct work on any new roads will begin only after the state assembly elections, said civic sources.

The civic authorities recently met with the joint commissioner of traffic to obtain necessary approvals for the road concretisation project. Since multiple roads will be dug up simultaneously, the traffic police are working on alternative routes, which has enabled the NOC to be granted for phased work. Under phase 2, a total of 309 km of roads will be concretised. Despite the BMC starting to receive NOCs, many civic staff, including engineers from the road department, are currently engaged in election duty. As a result, no new work can begin while the model code of conduct is in effect. According to civic sources, road work under phase 2 is expected to pick up pace only in December.

Constructing cement concrete roads generally takes between 30 to 45 days, covering everything from excavation to project completion and resuming traffic. The BMC resumed its long-delayed road concretisation projects post-monsoon in month of October. Around 324 kilometers of roads in the eastern and western suburbs will be concretised in phase 1, with a target completion date of May 31, 2025. Other than traffic permission relocation of various underground utilities have also been a challenging task for the civic body.

The BMC launched its concretisation initiative with contracts worth Rs. 6,080 crore for Phase 1, marking the largest civic contract to date. Phase 2 will allocate an additional Rs. 6,000 crore; however, only 30% of the work was completed by June 10 since the project's launch in January 2023. To ensure high standards and quality in the cement concreting process, the BMC has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) as an independent agency for quality control.

2,050km: Road network in Mumbai

1,200km: Concretised till now

Yet to be concretised

906 roads (Phase 1)

1,212 roads (Phase 2)

30%

Work completed in phase 1 by June 10

October 1

Work resumed in Phase 1