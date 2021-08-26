Mumbai: BMC seals Agripada orphanage after 22 students test COVID-19 positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the premises of St. Joseph School and Orphanage at Agripada after 22 students staying in the orphanage were tested positive on August 25.

According to Manish Valanju - assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of E ward, one of the students staying in the orphanage was tested positive on August 23 (Monday), following which the local ward office had conducted a testing camp within the premises of the school on August 24 (Tuesday).

"The students living in the orphanage usually stay together, so it was necessary to test all the staffers and students as a precautionary measure," Valanju told FPJ on Thursday.

Total 95 samples were collected from the inhabitants including students and housekeeping and maintenance staffers staying in the orphanage, out of which 22 samples were found positive on August 25 (Wednesday).

Valanju said that out of the 22 infected students, four were children who were below 12 years old and all of them have been shifted to the padeatric care centre in Nair Hospital. Meanwhile, the remaining 18 students have been shifted to Richardson and Crudas covid care centre in Byculla. Out of these 18 students, 12 are between 12-18 years old while the remaining six are housekeeping staff.

"At present we have sealed the building and our health officials are monitoring the condition of the students that are under treatment and as of now all of them are stable," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:10 PM IST