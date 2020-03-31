Mumbai: BMC sanitises Mantralaya

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun sanitising Mantralaya, the official headquarter of the state government. On the orders of Rajendra Narangekar, head of the pest control department in the civic body, a team working in the A ward reached the headquarters in the afternoon.

They first landed on the seventh floor, the top-most floor of Mantralaya. They visited the chambers of all the ministers and officers and the open spaces and sprayed sanitiser. They also sanitised the escalators, lifts and open space on the ground floor. These workers were monitored by their supervisors and the security of Mantralaya.

On Wednesday, this team will sanitise Mantralaya's annexe building.Earlier, the headquarters was sanitised on March 16, when a coronavirus suspected patient was spotted in there.

