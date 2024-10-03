Mumbai: BMC Reveals Construction Of Two-Level Underground Parking Lot At Breach Candy In Response To RTI Amid Resident Concerns

Underground Parking near Tata Garden at Breach Candy | FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In response to an RTI filed by a SoBo resident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has disclosed that a two-level underground parking facility, along with a substation and an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), is under construction behind Tata Garden in Breach Candy.

The RTI was filed by Mr. N. Lakhani, a resident of Bhulabhai Desai Road in Breach Candy, to the office of the Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road project. Following the announcement of the underground parking facility as part of the coastal road development, the BMC initiated excavation work. This has since sparked significant debate among Breach Candy residents, raising concerns over environmental and structural impacts.

According to the BMC’s plan, underground parking facilities are being constructed along the coastal road, with a total capacity for 1,857 vehicles at four key locations: Amarsons at Breach Candy (which is the focus of the RTI), NSCI Worli, Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, and opposite Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. Specifically, the Amarsons site is planned to accommodate at least 850 vehicles, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the area's parking infrastructure.

The main concern for residents is the seawater seepage caused by the excavation for the parking facility. They have frequently raised this issue with the civic body, questioning the potential impact and seeking solutions to address the problem.

In opposition to the new parking facility, residents have suggested utilising the existing parking lots in South Mumbai, managed by MMRDA and BMC. They argue that these facilities are underutilised and could effectively serve the area's parking needs without the need for further excavation or environmental disruption.

The RTI response from BMC’s Assistant Engineer and Public Information Officer, Mr. Hrishikesh Patil, revealed that in addition to the two-storey underground parking facility, an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is also being proposed behind Tata Garden, located at the exit of the Coastal Road on Bhulabhai Desai Road. The reply further stated, "For the development of open spaces created due to the Coastal Road construction, BMC has appointed M/s Aecom Asia Co. Ltd. as the General Consultant, including a Project Management Consultant for landscaping services. Their work is currently in progress."

Residents have further complained that the continuous construction work on the reclaimed land could trigger severe natural disasters. They argue that the ongoing excavation will lead to seawater seepage, potentially causing soil subsidence and other environmental impacts, which may compromise the structural integrity of nearby buildings and disrupt the natural ecosystem.