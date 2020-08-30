Mumbai: BMC resumes drive to vacate, demolish 443 dilapidated buildings in city

With the rise in incidents of building collapses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed its drive to vacate and demolish dilapidated buildings in Mumbai reported Mumbai Mirror.
According to the report by Mumbai Mirror, the BMC has marked 443 buildings for demolition by the end of the year. Of the 433, 52 are BMC-owned, 27 belong to the state government and 364 are privately owned. The BMC had halted demolition of dilapidated buildings in April owing to coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier on August 27, a septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.
According to a release from Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's office, locals informed her that the building had been handed over to its owner and a developer for redevelopment some time ago, but no redevelopment took place.
The municipal corporation had declared the building as dangerous, and issued notices to the developer from time to time, the mayor said. Pednekar directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to the developer. This action should be taken if such incidents happened in future too, she said.
Meanwhile, two women were injured after portions of residential structures fell on them in separate incidents in eastern suburbs of Chembur and Deonar on August 27.
A 54-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on her head and chest and was admitted to the ICU of Rajawadi Hospital after part of a balcony collapsed at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur East.
Another woman sustained minor injuries when a portion of a two-storey structure collapsed in Gautam Nagar area in Deonar. She was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)