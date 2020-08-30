Mumbai: BMC resumes drive to vacate, demolish 443 dilapidated buildings in city

With the rise in incidents of building collapses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed its drive to vacate and demolish dilapidated buildings in Mumbai reported Mumbai Mirror.

According to the report by Mumbai Mirror, the BMC has marked 443 buildings for demolition by the end of the year. Of the 433, 52 are BMC-owned, 27 belong to the state government and 364 are privately owned. The BMC had halted demolition of dilapidated buildings in April owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on August 27, a septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.

According to a release from Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's office, locals informed her that the building had been handed over to its owner and a developer for redevelopment some time ago, but no redevelopment took place.