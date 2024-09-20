Mumbai: BMC Removes Over 8,000 Illegal Banners & Flags During Ganeshotsav Following High Court Directive

BMC Team inspecting removal of banners | FPJ/ Representative Image

In the last 24 hours the BMC has removed a total of 8,244 banners, posters, and flags displayed throughout the city during Ganeshotsav. This action follows the previous day's efforts, during which an impressive 14,370 banners and posters were removed in a day.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court instructed the BMC to submit an affidavit detailing the actions taken against illegal hoardings during the Ganpati festival. Prior to this directive, the civic body had already initiated a substantial campaign, beginning Tuesday midnight, to remove both permitted and illegal banners related to the celebrations.

On Thursday, by 6 PM, the civic team from the licensing department removed 4,115 religious banners, 2,006 boards, and 555 posters; 356 political banners, 263 boards, and 48 posters; as well as 196 commercial banners, 20 boards, 6 posters, and 679 flags.