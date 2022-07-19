Mumbai: BMC removes over 10k illegal hoardings in 6 months

ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed 10,653 illegal hoardings across the city in the past six months, of which 3,523 were political hoardings that were defacing a number of chowks, signals, and junctions.

The BMC's license department pulled down the illegal banners, posters, boards, cutouts of advertisements, birthday wishes, or festive greetings mostly put up by political parties. Data from January 1 to June 30, 2022, shows that about 641 police complaints have been filed and 13 FIRs concerning illegal hoardings have been registered. A total of 437 cases are being prosecuted.

“The police complaints have been filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which states that a person can be fined Rs 2,000 or face three-months imprisonment, or both,” a civic official said, adding that an offender can also be penalised under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and fined between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for installing illegal hoardings or posters in the city.

Out of the total 10,653 hoardings pulled down on public properties, 6,300 were banners, 1,764 were posters and 1,380 were boards. Of these, the majority were religious hoardings (6308). The civic body has also removed 1,209 flags but no wall defacement was found.

“Politicians are well aware that illegal hoardings are a violation of the law. Still, they keep defacing the city,” said Vinod Gholap, an activist from Malad.

From Jan 1 to June 30

Total illegal posters / banners removed

10,653

Political banners / posters

3,523

Commercial banners / posters

822

Religious

6,308

Total flags removed

1,209

Police complaints filed

641

FIRs registered

13

Prosecution launched

437 cases