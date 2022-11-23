Mumbai: BMC removes Mahim encroachers after HC order

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Acting on the Bombay High Court’s order, the BMC team from the G-North ward took action against encroachers at Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim West on Tuesday. The team was provided police protection during the drive. The police will also patrol the area for the next few days to prevent encroachers from returning.

While hearing a plea filed by the Mahim Residents Association, the Bombay High Court last week ordered the BMC to remove encroachments within four weeks. A civic official said, “Nearly 100 to 150 vagrants had encroached on the road and its footpath. We had taken action earlier as well, but they come at night. We face stiff opposition from them; sometimes it becomes difficult to take action without protection.”

The official added that this time the belongings of encroachers were also seized. “We will continue the drive for the next few days and have requested the local police to patrol the area regularly,” he said.

The Mahim Residents Association, in its plea, claimed that apart from taking over the footpaths, the encroachers also use the bus stops on both sides of the road to dry their clothes and store their boxes. The residents of the area are often unable to sleep at night due to noisy fights among encroachers, who also get drunk and abuse and threaten the residents. The encroachments have forced residents to live in unhygienic and unsafe conditions.