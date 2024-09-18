 Mumbai: BMC Removes 14,370 Banners & Posters In Post-Ganeshotsav Cleanup
The team of license department from all the 24 administrative wards inspected their respective wards and removed all the banners and posters in which 80% of these were identified as religious banners.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Team inspecting removal of banners | FPJ

Around 14,370 banners, posters, and flags were removed by the civic team across 24 administrative wards since Tuesday night. More than 80% of these were identified as religious banners. The removal included both those that were permitted for Ganeshotsav and illegal banners.

The stacked banners after removal

The stacked banners after removal | FPJ

Several banners and posters were displayed outside Ganeshotsav pandal during last few days. The civic body initiated a special drive following the immersions, which continued until 6 PM on Wednesday. The team of license department from all the 24 administrative wards inspected their respective wards and removed all the banners and posters. 

According to civic data, the total removed included 7,715 religious banners, 3,174 boards, and 579 posters; 807 political banners, 705 boards, and 87 posters; as well as 260 commercial banners, 27 boards, and 31 posters, along with 985 flags. The highest numbers were recorded in K West - Andheri West, Vile Parle West (2,333), K East - Jogeshwari , Andheri East (1,990), and R South - Kandivali (1,310). "The action will continue from here on," said civic officials.

