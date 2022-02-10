Mumbai: BMC registers police complaint after metal parts installed on newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road flyover were stolen

BMC administration has registered a police complaint after stud post, bollards and other metal parts installed on the divider on newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road flyover were repeatedly stolen. According to the BMC, stud posts on the divider and other spare metal parts are being stolen by unknown persons due to which BMC incurred losses to the tune of two lakh rupees. Assistant Engineer, Dnyneshwar Ukirde registered a complaint with the police and Police have registered FIR against unknown person under section 379 of Indian Penal Code.

According to BMC, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale flyover popularly known as Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road was inaugurated on August 1, 2021. Thereafter, 200 stud posts which are set up on a divider were stolen till today. The total cost of the said post is Rs. 1 lakh 20 thousand. Along with stud post 12 iron made crash barriers, Iron height barriers and 300 nut boldt worth rupees 63 thousand were also stolen.



BMC had made several correspondence with the traffic police about stealing of metal parts. BMC has also requested traffic police to install CCTV cameras and speedometers on the flyover.

"Our material often gets stolen since the inauguration of the flyover. Several times we brought to the notice of the police about the theft, now requesting police to install CCTV cameras on the flyover" Said Sateesh Thosar, Chief Engineer of Bridges

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:23 PM IST