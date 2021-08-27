Mumbai: BMC receives financial assistance from BPCL

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a financial assistance of Rs 4 crores from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up an oxygen refilling plant at Mahul.

As a preemptive measure against the third Covid-19 wave, the BMC has initiated work for setting up its own oxygen refilling Station near the BPCL plant at Mahul in the eastern suburbs. At present the BMC recharges its dura and jumbo cylinders from suppliers based in Rabale and Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The BMC is spending Rs 21 crs for setting up this plant that would have the capacity to refill 1,500 oxygen cylinders per day.

According to a statement released by BMC, the construction works for this project is underway and alongside providing financial assistance, the BPCL has also provided the BMC with compressors and vessels. Alongside this, the BMC statement also maintained that BPCL has undertaken the work of laying 1.5 km long underground pipeline for this project.

Senior officials informed that the plant will be ready by October and it will be functional as soon as it receives an NOC certificate from Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation of India (PESO).

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:45 AM IST